Food community rallies behind seriously injured supporter, Mike Arnold

ST. LOUIS, MO – Mike Arnold, the owner of the Gus Gus Fun Bus party bus who also operates a very popular Twitter account, was seriously injured after a robbery in downtown St. Louis Saturday. He had been attending the Taste of Downtown STL event in Kiener Plaza.

Arnold has been a big cheerleader for the local food, beer, and wine industry, often posting photos of new dishes, brews, and restaurants. Now that community is rallying behind him, hosting fundraisers and setting up a GoFundme campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

We’re not only an industry that takes care of our own, we’re a food community that also helps those that support us!

Some of the planned fundraisers are below.

Wednesday, June 20 – Third Wheel Brewing – Donating $1 from every pint or flight and 10% of all food purchases during Trivia Night.

Thursday, June 21 – Main and Mill Brewing : Donating 15% of all sales

Kirkwood Station Brewing : Donating 100% of beer sales from the Moore Bier Series.

Two Plumbers Brewery : Donating 15% of all sales

Gioia’s Deli – Donating 100% of profit from all sales at The Hill location, which will be staying open until 8pm. Featuring beer from 2nd Shift Brewing.

Ferguson Brewing Company : Donating 15% of all sales

Yoga Buzz at The Weingarten : Donating 20% of all ticket sales from an evening of Yoga + Wine.

Saturday, June 23 – Steve’s Hot Dogs (both locations): Donating 15% of all sales all day long

