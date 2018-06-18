Ex-offender job fair in Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - People with a criminal past are getting a second chance at a career.

Employers looking to hire ex-offenders will hold a job fair at Lewis and Clark Community College powered by Chestnut Health Systems. The event will provide on-the-job training opportunities.

Some employers present will be Wendy's, Taco Bell, Witte Brothers Trucking and SWIC Construction program of East St. Louis.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Nelson Campus on Troy Road in Edwardsville.

A resume is required for applicants.

For more information contact: 618-416-2825 or email adamburn@chestnut.org.