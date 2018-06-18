Cyclists gear up for 5 day ride across Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Hundreds of cyclists woke up in Frontier Park Monday morning (June 18) ready to embark on a five-day journey across the state of Missouri. The cyclists are following the scenic Katy Trail as they make their way to Clinton, Missouri.

Over five days, these cyclists will pedal 232 miles for the 18th Annual Katy Trail Ride. Cyclists range in age from 8 to 89 years old. Riders hail from 29 states and one Canadian Province.

The event is hosted by Missouri State Parks. Riders will spend the night in the towns of Hermann, Jefferson City, Boonville and Sedalia before arriving in Clinton.

A group of six riders are fundraising for the St. Louis and Kansas City chapters of Girls on the Run. They hope to raise $15,000 to help fund programs that empower girls for a lifetime of healthy living.

To make a donation and follow along with the GOTR Riders during their journey across Missouri, visit www.facebook.com/GOTRriders

Follow along with all the participants and track their progress at www.facebook.com/katytrailstatepark.