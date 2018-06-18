1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside St. Louis nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Gunfire erupts outside a midtown St. Louis bar Sunday night leaving one person dead and two others injured.

The incident happened just before midnight outside The Olive Bar in the 3000 block of Olive Street.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden says suspects opened fire as they drove by the bar in a dark-colored vehicle. The chief tells FOX 2 there was definitely an exchange of gunfire and that there were shell casings from multiple weapons in this area.

Chief Hayden says the man who was killed appeared to be in his 20`s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others who were injured are also reported to be in their 20`s. One man was shot in the stomach and the other in the leg.

The chief says they were both taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police are still searching for suspects.

No other details have been released.