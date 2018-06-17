Things to do with Dad on Father’s Day in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There are many ways to show your dad how much you appreciate him on this Father’s Day in St. Louis.

The Cardinals take on the Cubs Sunday evening at Busch Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Before the game, you can head to Kiener Plaza for the Taste of Downtown St Louis. Admission is free and the festival highlights some of the best restaurants in downtown St. Louis. There will also be live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Treat your dad to a good old-fashioned barbeque 'n' beer lunch at the Saint Louis Zoo. Dine on delicious pork ribs, grilled chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and more in the air-conditioned McDonnell Center at River Camp, then head outside and enjoy a visit to the Zoo with the family! Seating times are 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Pre-paid reservations are required, and seating is limited. Children under age 2 are free.

• Zoo members: $22/child (ages 2-12); $35/adult (ages 13 and older)

• Non-members: $24/child (ages 2-12); $37/adult (ages 13 and older)

If you have a question regarding your current reservation, please call (314) 646-4897.

Parking is not included with reservation.

Check Out the Cars at the Transportation Museum

The Museum of Transportation in west St. Louis County is hosting its Father's Day Car Show—Cars With Class—from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the car show, visitors can take in the impressive train collection of more than 70 locomotives, including many historic and one-of-a-kind steam engines.

Fuel Up at the Boathouse

The Boathouse at Forest Park is serving brunch on Father's Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or you can order from its regular menu from 2 to 9 p.m. After a meal out on the patio, take a paddleboat ride with your dad on

Have Lunch at the A-B Biergarten

Take your dad to the Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery for Father's Day. The Biergarten is serving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you and your dad can choose from a full menu of A-B brews and hearty sandwiches and appetizers against a historic urban backdrop at the original home of "The King of Beers."