Lake St. Louis resident wins Miss Missouri Pageant

MEXICO, MO – Saturday night Katelyn Lewis of Lake St. Louis won the Miss Missouri pageant held at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico Missouri.

Ms. Lewis is a senior at Missouri Baptist University student majoring account.

She will begin preparing for the Miss America pageant that will be held in September in Atlantic City New Jersey.

In addition to winning the pageant, she was also awarded a $13,000 college scholarship.

Her platform for the pageant is “What Will Your Legacy Be? Living Safely in Our Digital Age” which focuses on teaching the importance of and how to leave a positive digital trail.