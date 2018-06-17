Controversial concrete balls to stay in place

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It catches up with the City of St. Louis officials who put in the concrete balls meant to calm traffic.
RIch Bradley, head of the Board of Public Service says he's going to keep them in place for now, after having moved some of them to get them out of the way of traffic.
You Paid For It has been reporting on these concrete balls since winter. They were a huge headaches to a lot of motorists who want them gone.
They were put in as part of a $235,000 project. Motorist complained the concrete balls in the street made turning more difficult.
38.627003 -90.199404