Webster University offering summer institute focusing on the Holocaust

ST. LOUIS, MO — Webster University is offering a summer institute that focuses on the Holocaust. It’s designed for educators who teach middle and high school students. The goal is to help ensure they present information in the proper context. Learn about chilling new findings in research conducted by a renowned Webster University professor. Also, learn about a new wellness plan designed to help you reach your health goals.
Guests:
- Jean Cavender, Director Of The Holocaust Museum And Learning Center
- Dan Reich, Curator And Director Of Education At The Holocaust Museum And Learning Center
- Warren Rosenblum, Professor And Chair, Deartment Of History, Polictics And International Relations At Webster University
- Dr. Michael Gerdine, Chiropractor