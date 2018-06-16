× Major Case Squad investigating Lincoln County suspicious death

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of an unidentified person found inside a burning car in Lincoln County.

Troy police officers responded to a vehicle fire near 100 Frenchman’s Bluff Lane at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are on scene and are attempting to identify the victim. They have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

If anyone has any information please call 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).