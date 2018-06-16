× Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a male victim of a shooting was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The fatal shooting occurred at 4400 N. 19th street.

Homicide has been requested and no other information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating two other St. Louis shootings that happened Friday evening.

The first happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Two men were shot in the 4500 block of S. Broadway, possibly in the 7300 block of Vermont, continuing onto I-55 northbound. One victim was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the side. Both victims were taken to an area hospital.

The second shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. A male victim arrived at a hospital with two graze wounds. The shooting occurred near California and Winnebago. No other details are known at this time.