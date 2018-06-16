De Smet Jesuit HS host inaugural father-son basketball camp for Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR - De Smet Jesuit High School offered a fun way for fathers and sons to celebrate Father’s Day weekend Saturday at its inaugural Father-Son Basketball Camp De Smet’s gymnasium.

De Smet Jesuit Head Basketball Coach Kent Williams helped participants with the basic fundamentals of shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding, and defending, along with screening and cutting.

Each father son duo will received a take home packet of “Backyard Basketball Drills” which will help campers’ overall skill development while providing dad with expert teaching tips.

Fathers learned how to better coach their children while they both practice, play and compete in contests. Children interacted with their fathers to develop basketball skills and build character that will make them winners for life.