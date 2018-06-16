Cards-Cubs rivalry heats up as temperatures soar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saturday’s dangerous combination of heat and humidity really turned up the heat on one of the most bitter rivalries in Major League Baseball: Cardinals VS. Cubs. As fans arrived to Busch Stadium, they worked hard to keep their cool.

“I have ice cold water because I heard the temperature was going to be off the charts and I’m not trying to pass out at my first Cardinals game,” said Sharon Ward, who drove from Springfield, Illinois to attend her first Cardinals game and first ever professional baseball game.

Fire trucks shot water from their hoses outside the stadium to cool fans before they headed through the gates.

“The heat is not fun,” said Jesse Merdian, a Cubs fan who came to the game with his Cardinals cheering wife. “We know it`s what comes with it sometimes, we definitely would never let it stop us from coming so it`s just something we got to deal with,” Merdian said.