Attempted burglary at St. Charles County gun shop

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The owners of Alien Armory Tactical say four suspects attempted to steal firearms from their shop Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the storefront glass at approximately 6:45 a.m.

The suspects were slowed down by a trip wire and left without taking anything. The owners suspect the alarms scared the suspects away. They say all firearms are secured at night.

The shop is located on West Clay St., near I-70 and Zumbehl Rd.

Anyone with information can call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.