ST. LOUIS - Nicholas Baalman is homeschooled and going into fifth-grade. According to his mother, Nicholas has wanted to be a meteorologist since he was around 5 years old. Whenever he and his friends played “the News,” Nicholas would always be ‘the weather guy’. Nicholas Baalman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week – Nicholas Baalman
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Joe Budzinski
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kylan Davis
-
Weather Kid – Eric Atkins
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Camden Williams
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Tyler Bruckner
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Adriana Bagley
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hannah Postawko
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kayla Griffin
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Jackie Newcomb
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Lizzie Jennings
-
-
Weather Kid – Imaure Williams-Webb
-
Young siblings reunite 3 weeks after surviving car crash that killed parents, sister
-
Video shows family escaping as rushing floodwaters fill California home