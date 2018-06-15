Weather Kid of the Week – Nicholas Baalman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nicholas Baalman is homeschooled and going into fifth-grade. According to his mother, Nicholas has wanted to be a meteorologist since he was around 5 years old. Whenever he and his friends played “the News,” Nicholas would always be ‘the weather guy’. Nicholas Baalman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.