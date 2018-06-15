St. Charles County toddler drowns while at grandparents’ home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 15-month-old died Friday evening after she was found unresponsive in a backyard pool at her grandparents’ home.

According to Officer Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, the incident occurred just before 7:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Leene Drive.

Investigators learned the child wandered from the residence and fell into the pool.

The child’s grandfather found her and attempted to resuscitate her until first responders arrived, Joyer said. The girl was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.