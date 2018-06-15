Six involved in MetroLink retaliation assault; police search for 3 suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged three men Friday for allegedly beating a man on a westbound MetroLink train between the Rock Road station and the UMSL South station earlier this week. Police said they're still searching for three additional suspects, pictured in surveillance video taken from the attack.

The suspects in custody were identified as Jahma Swanigan, Jody Dale, and Eddie Price. Price and Dale were identified from the MetroLink surveillance video. They are facing first-degree assault charges.

Once the victim got on the train, Swanigan sat down with him “and directed the assault and the others came up and began beating and kicking and stomping on the victim,” McCulloch said. “Mr. Swanigan, although he did not participate directly in the assault in throwing any punches, it was clear that he was directing the attack.”

According to court documents, the suspects knowingly caused serious physical injury to the victim, “kicking him, punching him, repeatedly striking him with the knees, and slamming him to the floor on a MetroLink train car.”

When the train reached the UMSL South station, the men fled from the scene.

Swanigan was arrested several days later at the North Hanley MetroLink station by St. Louis County police, who recognized him from the video.

Police said Swanigan claimed he knew his companions would assault the victim and he approached the man to record the fight on his phone.

However, police said Swanigan's cellphone does not have a recording of the attack.

Police encountered defendant Dale at the Delmar MetroLink station, recognizing him from the video. According to police, Dale told them they assaulted the victim in retaliation for stealing money and a gun from his aunt. However, police said they did not have any such incident report.

Please watch this video to help identify more suspects in this case. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information.