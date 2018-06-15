Red Schoendienst’s devotion to faith, family, and baseball honored at funeral mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Family, friends, St. Louis Cardinals dignitaries, and fans packed into the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis to celebrate the life of Hall of Famer Albert “Red” Schoendienst.

The Cardinal legend died on June 6, 2018, at his home in Town and Country. Schoendienst was 95 years old.

Archbishop Robert Carlson presided over the funeral mass and quoted from 2nd Timothy 4.7, saying Red “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

“I give God thanks for his 95 years, the gift of life God gave him in this world and also give him thanks for the extraordinary way he lived every single day.”

Red’s family participated throughout the mass. His daughter Colleen Schoendienst says her dad never allowed fame to change him.

“Dad's deep passion for family and faith helped him with battles of an early eye injury and later a bout of tuberculosis. He had a determination to win.”

St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. calls Red's impact on Cardinal baseball "historic."

“Red excelled at everything he did, hitting a baseball or a golf ball or hunting and fishing. He was a superb athlete. In fact, he played on the Budweiser National Bowling Team one year, just to add a side as well.”

Not only was he a player and coach, but he was a mentor to many Cardinals that followed him, like broadcaster Mike Shannon.

Red was everything everyone wanted to be. Boy, girl, man, woman. They wanted to be like Red. His testimony is here today. The greatness is evident in this gathering.”

