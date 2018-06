× UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police have canceled an endangered person advisory for a Florissant boy after the 11-year-old was found safe.

According to police, Krystian Burch was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Burch left his residence in the 4300 block of Rhine Drive after exiting through a window.

Nearly 12 hours later, police said Burch was located and was safe.