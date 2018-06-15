Dangerous heat predicted, here’s how to stay cool this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR- A heat advisory is in place for St. Louis starting around noon Friday and remaining in effect until at least Sunday, June 17. The extreme heat through the weekend means potentially dangerous conditions outside and busy times at area pools.

The pools at the Jewish Community Center opened to members at 5:30a.m. Friday. Officials are expecting people to start arriving early, including those who want to get some laps in before the big heat hits.

There are safety issues to consider over the weekend with the extreme heat. The conditions, of course, can be dangerous for your health.

An E.R. Doctor at Barnes Jewish Hospital spoke with FOX 2 about dealing with the heat and when you know something might be wrong. Doctor Rieves says, heat-related symptoms can come on very quickly and he has already seen some people in the E.R.

With the heat-related illnesses, he explains the key is if you start feeling a little off or ill, get out of the heat right away and try to cool down.