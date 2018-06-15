Chesterfield police issue alert for missing 17-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who left home earlier in the day and might be a danger to himself.

A police spokesman said they're attempting to locate 17-year-old Haran Kumar. He suffers from depression and is said to be suicidal.

Police said Kumar is 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has short black hair. He was wearing black/grey shorts and a tie-dyed shirt.

Kumar was last seen around 1:20 p.m. getting into his car at his family's home on Calliope Place.

His vehicle was described as a silver Toyota Avalon with Missouri license plates AD6T7X.

Authorities said Kumar is known to frequent parks, wooded and secluded areas.

Anyone with information on Kumar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.