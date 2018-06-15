Albert “Red” Schoendienst to be laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The funeral mass for Albert “Red” Schoendienst was held Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in the Central West End. The Hall of Famer died on June 6, 2018, at his home in Town and Country. Schoendienst was 95 years old.

The baseball player, coach, and manager, who wore the Birds on the Bat for more than 60 years, was known as "Mr. Cardinal." Current and former Cardinals players and coaches, members of the team's administration, and fans of the great #2 attended the service.

Archbishop Robert Carlson celebrated the mass. Red's daughter, Colleen Schoendienst, offered words of remembrance along with Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr., President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Jeff Idelson, and Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon.

Before the mass, the Schoendienst Family made a trip to Busch Stadium to place a wreath at Red’s statue outside the ballpark.

Instead of flowers, the Schoendienst Family asks that contributions may be made to BackStoppers; Catholic Charities of St. Louis; Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments-St. Louis; or Great Rivers Habitat Alliance. Fans can visit cardinals.com/red to share their personal tributes and condolences to Red’s family.

Funeral program: