Tickets available today for St. Jude Dream Home

O'FALLON, Mo. - The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has officially kicked off!

Reserve your ticket Wednesday to win the beautiful Dream Home in O' Fallon, built by Payne Family Homes. The home is valued at $423,000, but can be yours for just $100.

Only 10,750 tickets will be sold, and one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand new house located in Legends Pointe in O’Fallon.

The 4 bedroom, 4 baths, 3-car garage house features a gourmet kitchen with 7-foot eat-in island, celebrity designer Michael Moloney spa-inspired luxury master suite and bath, media room, outdoor putting green and many upgrades including 10-ft ceilings and a fully finished lower level.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-667-3394 or at dreamhome.org Reserve your ticket by June 21 and be entered to win a $2,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Paramount Mortgage.