Prosecutors: Man shot, killed woman outside Family Dollar over $36

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 42-year-old Thursday with the murder of a woman shot outside a Family Dollar.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Police found the victim, 32-year-old Loreal Goode, dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Police arrested the suspect, Brian Clay, a short time later.

Investigators said Clay shot Goode while the two were sitting in Goode’s car. Clay wanted Goode to bring him to a pawn shop and give him $36 so he could retrieve his television. When Goode refused, Clay allegedly shot her.

Clay then stole Goode’s cellphone, debit card, and car.

Prosecutors charged Clay with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He remains in custody without bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

McGuire said Clay has a prior conviction from August 1995 for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.