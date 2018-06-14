MICDS teacher facing felony charges for sex crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDE, Mo. - A teacher at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue is facing felony charges for allegedly having sexual relations with an underage boy.

Court documents say Richard Joseph Schwartz Ives used the social media app called grinder to meet up with a boy under the age of 15. The documents reveal that Ives was pulled over for a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday in St. Genevieve County.

The sheriff`s deputy who made the stop says he noticed a boy inside the car who appeared to be between 12 and 16-years-old. Court documents say the deputy also noticed evidence of a sexual act and that Ives admitted there was sexual activty between himself and the young boy.

Investigators said there was evidence of a sexual act and that the suspect admitted there was sexual activity between the two. After a search of the minor's pockets the deputy located ten $20 bills.

According to the school's website, Ives is a fine arts teacher. His LinkedIn bio said he has been teaching at MICDS since 1995.

A statement from Lisa Lyle the head of school at MICDS says she is deeply saddened to hear the news.

'The safety, health and well being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct.'

The statement goes on to say that Ives won`t be allowed back on campus here during the investigation.