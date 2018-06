Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Flames at TGI Fridays damages the restaurant Wednesday night in Fairview Heights.

That fire started around 11:45p.m. Friday's location on North Illinois Street near intersection I64 and route 159.

Restaurant workers evacuated all the customers from the building, with no word on injuries.

Firefighters used axes to chop into the walls, to get to the fire.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started from a cigarette that was tossed into mulch near the entrance.