Clean-up continues after large tree smashes onto O’Fallon home

O'FALLON, Mo. - Storms blew through the metro Thursday night, causing damage to some areas of the Fox 2/KPLR 11 viewing area.

A family in O'Fallon, Missouri said a large tree in their backyard came tumbling down onto their roof. The family said they were just relieved nobody was injured.

The family spent hours Thursday night using a chainsaw to cut the tree off the roof and tarp the roof so rain couldn't get in.

The family believed the strong winds took the tree down because there's no sign a lightning strike hit it.