Woman shot outside Family Dollar in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to a Family Dollar on Wednesday in response to a shooting.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a police spokesman, the shooting took place around 10:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Police found the victim, a 32-year-old woman, dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Police have a 42-year-old person of interest in custody are questioning that individual, McGuire said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.