Woman charged in Berkeley homicide from February

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 43-year-old Fenton woman for the February 2018 murder of a Berkeley man.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, 35-year-old Eddie Byrd Jr. was found shot to death in a car located in the 8300 block of Hatina Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 25.

Berkeley police asked county authorities to assist with the investigation.

McGuire said detectives eventually identified a person of interest and took her into custody. That suspect, identified as Grace Hatchet, was charged June 13 with second-degree murder. She’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators determined Hatchet helped set up Byrd as a target for a robbery. She was with Byrd in his car and notified an associate of their location. That associate arrived in short order and shot Byrd.

Prosecutors said Hatchet admitted her role in the ordeal.