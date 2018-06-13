Police trying to identify man who exposed himself at park in Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Kirkwood police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to an underage girl. And investigators think this case might be connected to a similar incident earlier this year.

The incident in Kirkwood happened on West Monroe near Geyer back on May 29. That location is very close to a popular Kirkwood city park.

Many kids and adults spend lots of time at the park at places including the Kirkwood city pool.

Kirkwood police said an underage girl was walking on West Monroe when a man driving by pulled his pants down and exposed himself to her.

At this point, authorities don’t have many details on a suspect. But Kirkwood police are looking into whether the incident there could be linked to a similar situation in Shrewsbury back on January 20.

In the Shrewsbury case, police said a man drove slowly by an underage girl twice, both times exposing himself so that she could see him.

In both the Shrewsbury and Kirkwood cases, the suspect was in a white car, the victims were each underage girls, and, in both cases, the male suspect exposed himself while driving.

If you have any information, you are asked to call either Kirkwood or Shrewsbury police right away.