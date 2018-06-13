Suspect charged for killing mother of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged an 18-year-old in connection with the murder of a north St. Louis County mother.

Twenty-eight-year-old Porsha Owens, a Riverview Gardens School District safety officer, was killed Monday morning during an attempted carjacking.

Prosecutors charged Mark Haywood with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1 million, cash-only.

Owens' mother, Yvette King, said she's glad her daughter's killer is behind bars.

"I'm glad they got the guy that murdered my daughter," she said.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said Haywood has no adult criminal background but admitted to the crime.

Investigators said Haywood, who lived just a few blocks away, demanded the keys to her car. When she refused, he shot her.

The mother of three later died at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Funeral arrangements for Porsha Owens will be held Wednesday, June 20. The visitation will begin at Reliable Funeral Home at 3958 Washington Blvd. starting at 10 am. The funeral service begins at 11 am. The public is invited.

"My daughter had a beautiful smile had a beautiful personality. She was strong and she was driven. She was a soldier. I'm going to miss my daughter," said King.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe account has been set-up.