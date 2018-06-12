Police looking for man who exposed himself to underage girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - Police are looking for a man they said exposed himself to an underage female in the 500 block of West Monroe, near Kirkwood Park.

Police said they are looking into if the incident might be related to one that happened in Shrewsbury about five months ago.

Police said in both cases the suspect was in a white car, the victims were underage females and the man exposed himself while driving.

Back in January, Shrewsbury Police release a composite sketch of a man they said exposed himself to a teenager.

If you have information contact Kirkwood Police.

38.583386 -90.406785