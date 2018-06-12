Congressional candidate: Diversity is ‘a bunch of crap and un-American’

A Republican running for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District thinks diversity is “a bunch of crap and un-American,” according to comments he made in a video posted to YouTube by a progressive super PAC.

“In my view, the best way to bring diversity to the Republican Party is for Republicans to openly say that the whole idea of diversity is a bunch of crap and un-American,” Seth Grossman can be seen saying in the video uploaded on June 6 by American Bridge 21st Century, which monitors GOP candidates.

In the video, Grossman goes on to quote the Declaration of Independence and says, “the Constitution was designed to incorporate that idea of the Declaration of Independence that everybody is treated equally under the law. Now, what diversity has become, it’s been an excuse by Democrats, communists, and socialists, basically, to say that we’re not all created equal, that some people, if he — if somebody is lesser qualified, they will get a job anyway, or they’ll get into college anyway because of the tribe that they’re with, what group, what box they fit into.”

Grossman’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. He won the Republican primary in New Jersey, and the National Republican Congressional Committee endorsed his bid for Congress on June 6.

“Congratulations to Seth Grossman on his victory tonight. I look forward to working with Seth to expose Trenton insider Jeff Van Drew for his record of shady backroom deals and tax increases on New Jersey families,” NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement, referring to Grossman’s Democratic opponent, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew.

In the just over two-minute video, Grossman goes on to discuss why he thinks diversity has become “an excuse by Democrats” to say “we’re not all created equal.”

“You know, women, African American, Hispanic; they’re chopping us up in these different pieces and getting us fighting against each other instead of spending our time saying everybody should be judged by their own talent,” Grossman said.

Grossman also tells the room, “Once we say that the Republicans want these traditional ways that made America great for all these years, then maybe African Americans would realize when we enforce our immigration laws, there will be more opportunity for Americans of all backgrounds.

“When we talk about women saying, well, we need special care for child care, we need this credit and that credit, say, wait a minute, when America was great, one parent alone earned more than enough money to comfortably support a family,” he continued. “That’s what happened before we chopped Americans into these different boxes and saying, I’m entitled to something because I’m part of this group.”

By Sophie Tatum, CNN