Bar operators in disagreement with city’s proposal to stop liquor sales at 11pm

ST. CHARLES - Some bar operators on St. Charles’ historic N. Main Street are upset about a proposed change that would limit their alcohol sales.

The city is recommending that bars stop serving alcohol at 11pm.

Some bar owners whom Fox 2 spoke with on Tuesday night said, the city has communicated to them that it is concerned about public safety.

They said, the city has also told them that too many times there have been fights, incidents of violence or destruction of street property after people have been drinking and are leaving the bar scene late at night.

But some bar owners said the proposal won’t actually stop those issues from occurring and would hurt their revenue.

“Honestly I think that there are better options to where we could as business owners maybe pay more tax dollars to provide police and the city with more security,” said Tory Knight, co-owner and general manager of The Lost Whiskey. “It would put a lot of businesses completely out to where they just can’t sustain. Ultimately we want to work with the city and police and do everything that we can to protect the history and make this street a safe place and an enjoyable spot for everyone.”

In a statement to Fox 2, the city’s police department wrote:

“The St. Charles Police Department will support any ordinance passed by the St. Charles City Council. Officers of the St. Charles Police Department respond to fight calls on N. Main St. involving intoxicated individuals, as well as, sober individuals. Officers intervene in on-view disturbances during foot patrol and are taking a proactive approach to reduce assaults, underage drinking, and property damage.”

Fox 2 also reached out to some of the council members who are proposing the idea. Only council member Dave Beckering responded, acknowledging our inquiry but did not address the topic.