Two men charged for kidnapping and robbery also charged in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A woman sitting in her SUV near 14th and Chouteau, just south of downtown St. Louis, got the shock of her life when she says two men jumped in, held a gun to her, and ordered her to drive.

That incident occurred on Monday, May 24.

Andre King and Timothy Lee Blassingame were charged in St. Louis with robbery, kidnapping, and armed criminal action.

Court documents state the suspects forced the woman to drive about a block and a half and took her purse and two cellphones.

At that point, one of the suspects stated, "we can't let her go. She's going to go tell."

According to court documents, the woman got out of the car and ran because she thought she’d be killed. The two drove off in her car.

Just hours later, early Tuesday morning, police said the suspects used her Ford Escape in two hold-ups in Illinois.

The first of which happened around 2:00 a.m. at a 7/11 in Granite City on Niedringhaus Avenue. The second a couple of hours later at the Circle K on Highway 13 at Frank Scott Parkway in Belleville.

Surveillance pictures show the suspects holding a clerk at gunpoint and jumping the counter to empty the cash registers in both cases.

The woman's Ford Escape was recovered in Illinois. According to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, King and Blassingame face additional charges in Illinois.

There was another carjacking at 14th and Chouteau on May 31 around 11 p.m. East St. Louis spotted the stolen vehicle in Illinois and gave chase back to St. Louis where the driver went off the road at I-70 and Jennings Station.

Police have not confirmed whether King and Blassingame are suspects in that carjacking and chase, but police said the two were taken into custody in the county that night of that incident.