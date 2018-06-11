× Police identify woman killed in south St. Louis accident

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are still searching for a driver who ran away from the scene of an accident that claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman.

According to a police spokesperson, the accident occurred Friday, June 8 at the intersection of Meramec Street and S. Compton Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A silver BMW 530 and tan Ford Taurus were involved in the crash.

Police said the driver of the BMW was speeding, blew a stop sign at the intersection, and collided with the Taurus. The driver of the BMW left the scene on foot. A passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Taurus was also hospitalized and said to be in critical condition. A passenger in the Taurus, identified as Catherine Ahrens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the accident or the fleeing driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.