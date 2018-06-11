× UPDATE: O’Fallon police searching for missing 16-year-old

UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m. Monday, O’Fallon police confirmed Derek Raschen had been safely located.

O’FALLON, Ill. – The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Captain James Cavins, a police spokesman, 16-year-old Derek Raschen was reported missing on Saturday, June 9.

Raschen’s mother said Derek left their home around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 and never returned.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike t-shirt with a red logo, red basketball-style shorts, and navy blue low-top Nike tennis shoes.

Police described Derek as a Caucasian male, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Raschen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 (ext. 0).