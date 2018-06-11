Family devastated by mother of 3 gunned down in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Porsha Owens family and friends are trying to make sense of this. The mom worked hard, took care of the children, bought nice things for herself and yet ended up being the victim of senseless violence.

“It’s a blank,” her mom Yvette King said. “I’m angry, disbelief, I’m hurt.”

It’s hard for King to hold together her emotions knowing her 28-year-old daughter Porsha Owens’ tragically lost her life in front of her kids.

“I’m really having a hard time with this,” King said. “Like I said I’m more so in disbelief that my daughter is gone. It’s like a dream and I’m going to wake up. They took my daughter.”

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 7:15 Monday morning in the 10000 block of Lord in North County.

King tells me Owens and her kids were headed out of their home when an unknown man approached her and demanded the keys to her car.

The mom says Owens refused and that’s when the gunman pulled the trigger.

“Somebody took my daughter’s life for something so material that can be replaced,” her mom said.” Everyone who knew my daughter knows she loved her cars and she invested in her cars.”

King says her 8-year-old son got help and held on to his mom until the ambulance arrived.

Unfortunately, Owens later died at the hospital.

“It’s hard for me to speak of my child in past tense,” King said. “As a mom, I always told her ‘Mama don’t raise woman I raise soldiers so even though she did die that way, she still died as a soldier.”

Now with Owens’ three young children to care for, her mom says she plans to get them the counseling they need so they can strong as their guardian angel.

“Me holding his hand is letting him know grandma got you,” King said while holding her grandson’s hand. “I’m your strength. I’m going to whatever I can to see that you be okay baby.”

There’s no word on any suspects at this time.

Owens worked at Riverview Gardens School District as a District Resource Officer.

The district released this statement on the tragedy”,

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of District Safety Officer Porsha Owens. Officer Owens was a treasured member of the Riverview Gardens School District family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with RGSD scholars, teachers, and administrators. RGSD has grief counselors available for students and staff. We want to extend our sincere condolences to the Owens family.”

Any students needing help to cope with this loss, you can contact Health Response Helpline 314-469-6644.

Funeral arraignments for Porsha Owens will be held Wednesday, June 20. The visitation will begin at Reliable Funeral Home at 3958 Washington Blvd. starting at 10 am. The funeral service begins at 11 am. The public is invited.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe account has been set-up.