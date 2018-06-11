City urges residents to call about stop signs covered by trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Trees are covering up stop signs at the intersection where a fatal accident took place Friday afternoon and now residents are worried that they may cause the intersection to become more dangerous

There are teddy bears along a pole at the corner of South Compton and Meramac.

They mark the spot where a 68-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run accident. According to police, a BMW flew through a stop sign at the intersection hitting the car where she was a passenger.

The stop sign the driver of the BMW ignored is clearly visible but there are others at this four-way intersection that are not. Two out of the four stop signs are hidden by trees along the street.

A resident from the area said he was driving with a friend not familiar with the intersection and he blew right past one of the stop signs covered by a tree.

A spokesperson said that they try to keep the trees trimmed for safety but there are some they simply don’t know about. He said everyone is encouraged to call the Citizens Service Bureau if they see city trees that are safety hazards, that number is 314-622-4800.