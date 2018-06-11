× 1 killed, 2 injured in St. Charles County accident

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police are investing a fatal accident that occurred Monday just before 5:45 pm on Black Walnut Road in Orchard Farm.

Police say the driver veered off the road, overcorrected, crashed and flipped vehicle several times. The driver Patrick D. Wyninegar, 21, of St. Charles died at the scene. Two other male occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.