Firefighters battling 4 alarm fire at Maryland Heights apartment complex

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Fire departments from throughout the St. Louis area assisted the Maryland Heights Fire Department in responding to a 4-alarm fire at the Woodhollow Apartments Sunday morning. The fire was contained to one 36-unit building on McKelvey Hill Drive. One person was taken to a hospital due to smoke inhalation but everyone else was okay, according to the Maryland Heights Fire Department.

Jennifer Creek lives in the building where the fire started. She said the fire started in a second-floor unit but did not know how the fire started.

“We got out and the flames were just so huge, they kept just bouncing off each other and it just spread,” said Creek.

When firefighters responded their initial mission was to make sure everyone was out of the building. Dave Hanser was fast asleep when firefighters helped him escape.

“I got woken up this morning with a fire department kicking in my door,” said Hanser.

“When the crews first arrived, they were confronted with people hanging off the balconies and running out of the building,” said Maryland Heights Fire Captain Robert Daus.

Witnesses praised the work of firefighters who helped residents to safety and kept the fire from spreading to other nearby apartment buildings.

“These guys are rock stars,” said Hanser. “They’ve been really doing their job.”

The cause of the fire had not been determined immediately. The Maryland Heights Fire Department will investigate in hopes of determining a cause. Daus said the 36-unit building was total loss. He said the Red Cross and apartment management was working with displaced residents to help them find a place to stay.

Just talked to PIO for Maryland Heights Fire. Says one person taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire started on 2nd floor apt. Contained to one building with 36 units. All 36 units damaged. Cause of fire not known. pic.twitter.com/OG8h5yWHXt — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) June 10, 2018