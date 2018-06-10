× Accident on I-70 in Wentzville shuts down interstate temporarily

WENTZVILLE, MO – A multiple vehicle accident on interstate 70 in Wentzville shut down several lanes of traffic Sunday afternoon. Several ambulances called to scene due to the number of vehicles and people involved.

The accident involved 6 vehicles, with 5 people being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The delay in reopening the interstate was due to it being Sunday and the lack of tow trucks available, along with the trucks having to fight traffic in the eastbound lanes to reach the accident site.