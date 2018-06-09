Road construction closures and restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews will be working on many projects through June which will result in many closures around-the-clock in the St. Louis area.

The ramp from I-44/I-55 to eastbound I-64/I-55 across the Mississippi River was closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8. Crews also closed the ramp from Marion onto eastbound I-44/northbound I-55. While the ramp is closed, they will be making repairs to the pavement and barrier wall caused by a semi-truck crash a little more than a week ago. The detour for the closure will be marked.

Meanwhile, drivers in north St. Louis County can expect delays starting Saturday. Crews will continue construction on the Fee Fee Bridge located under the highway between Dorsett and Interstate 70.

Crews will restrict southbound I-270 from five to three narrowed lanes from I-70 to Dorsett. These lane closures and restrictions are expected to remain through July. The posted speed limit will be 45 miles per hour.

In addition, there will be a two-week closure of the northbound Interstate 270 ramp to Dorsett.

MoDOT say motorists may experience up to 30-minute delays while driving through this area, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

For a list of those areas where MoDOT will be working on and detours drivers can take, visit: http://www.modot.org/

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound from Arsenal to Shrewsbury until December 2018.

I-44, St. Louis City, the eastbound exit to Vandeventer is closed until early 2019.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound between Jefferson and Grand through 2019.

I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound between Grand and Kingshighway through 2019.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound between Kingshighway and Arsenal through 2019.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound from Shrewsbury to Jefferson through 2019.

I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois until December 2018.

I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound across the Poplar Street Bridge through December 2018.

I-44, St. Louis County, the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 is closed until December 2018.

I-70, St. Louis County, the westbound exit ramp to Route U is closed until August 2018.

I-270, St. Louis County, two lanes closed southbound from I-70 to Dorsett until mid-July.

Route 61, St. Charles County, access to Route P will be closed until September.

Route N, St. Charles County, starting Monday June 4 all lanes will be closed between Schaper Drive and Ellerman Oak Drive until mid-August.

Route B, Franklin County, all lanes closed between Berger Bottom Road and Elath until mid-June.

I-55, Jefferson County, one lane closed southbound south of Route 61 until mid-July.

St. Mary’s Road, Jefferson County, all lanes closed over I-55 through mid-August.