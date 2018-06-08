Weather Kid of the Week – Kayla Griffin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kayla Griffin is about to be a fifth-grader at Mullanphy Botanical Gardens Elementary School in the St Louis City School District. According to her mother, Kayla has wanted to be a news reporter and meteorologist since she was seven years old. With a variety of different interests, Kayla is also a majorette dancer for the St. Louis Dancing Diamond and last year she started her own baking company. Kayla Griffin is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.