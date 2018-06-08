Salmonella cases across Midwest linked to pre-chopped melons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dozens of people are sick across the Midwest due to a salmonella outbreak in certain pre-chopped melons.

According to the CDC, there's 10 confirmed cases in Missouri and six in Illinois.

The CDC says it's linked back to pre-chopped melons sold at Walmart stores and said the fruit salad at Walmart stores should also be tossed. It said there are 60 cases between Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said more people have been hospitalized from this outbreak compared to past ones. They said it could be because there's a lot of bacteria in the fruit or because more people of an older age were impacted.