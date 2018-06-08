× Missouri family plead for missing piglet

IMPERIAL, Mo- A distraught pet owner has launched a desperate appeal for the return of their family piglet Ruby.

Ruby went missing from Fox Run Dr and Frisco Hill near Seckman Rd in Imperial, Missouri.

She is described as pink with white hair and is around 6.5 pounds and a little over 3 weeks old.

Brandi Cavanes said the piglet belongs to her 5-year-old daughter and they miss her dearly.

If you have any information please contact Brandi Cavaness at (573) 631-1175