Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is growing concern about the increase in the number of young people having strokes. According to the National Stroke Association, a majority of strokes happen in people above 65 years of age. When it happens to adults between 18 and 65, it is called a young stroke. The impact is devastating and can be fatal in some cases.

For more information on learning the warning signs of stroke, contact the ABC Brigade at 314-374-0038 or online at ABCBrigade.org.