Heat Up St. Louis honors Fox 2 general manager

ST. LOUIS – With summer just around the corner, the organization Heat Up St. Louis has transitioned to its hot season counterpart Cool Down St. Louis. The group hosted its 18th annual business and board of directors meeting, a time to honor those who are helping people in our community pay their electric bills.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 President and General Manager Spencer Koch was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

“This day is important because it’s a chance to give back to all the wonderful people like Spencer Koch,” said Gentry Trotter, spokesman for Cool Down St. Louis. “He's been a great supporter from day one.”

“This was the forerunner for what we have been doing for 20 years,” Koch said. “To be able to be a part of it and give Gentry and his people what they need, and a connection with the mayor and all, city and countywide, it’s been well worth the while.”

During the meeting, Ameren Corporation presented a check for $100,000 to help the Heat Up/Cool Down his team help those who are in need at this time.

“We all need to work together,” Trotter said. “Neighbors helping neighbors. Neighbors who can help, neighbors who can’t.”

And while Heat Up St. Louis is still paying bills from the winter, their focus has now shifted to the summer heat.

“Customers, I tell them all the time, if you are having problems go to cooldownstl.org for the elderly or disabled,” Trotter said.