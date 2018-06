Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Tyler Carac a ten-year-old boy from Florida visits St. Louis Friday to show his appreciation for area police officers.

Carach has been traveling around the country to deliver donuts and thank you notes to police departments.

His travels started after he saw four deputies at a store in his hometown, and bought them doughnuts. He will visit officers at the Central Patrol Division and the Mounted Patrol stables in Forest Park.