Tributes to Red Schoendiest across St. Louis at former home, retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals great Red Schoendiest was revered nearly everywhere he went. That love and respect have become more apparent since his passing at age 95.

Red’s old St. Louis Hills home was decorated in Cardinal red Wednesday in his honor. Jennifer Delf’s parents the fourth owners of the home; she’s the fifth.

“We just wanted to honor (Red). Our condolences to the family and for the neighborhood,” she said. “Every now and then people will stop and take pictures.”

Mari de Villa Senior Living in Town and Country turned its waterfalls red, paying tribute to one of their own. Red was an original investor, a director since day one in 1960. He also lived in one of the villas on the 21-acre facility the last 23 years of his life.

Fred Wiesenhan, CEO of Mari de Villa and a close friend of Schoendiest, said Red’s son made the call on the display.

“This morning, Joseph said, ‘I’m turning the fountains red,’ which we normally hold for the playoffs and World Series, but what a better tribute than to turn the fountains red today?” Wiesenhan said.

Another of Red’s good friends and neighbors at Mari de Villa is a fellow St. Louis icon – Ted Drewes. Recently, Schoendiest presented him with a signed hat for the custard shop owner’s 90th birthday. Drewes called Red a “first-class guy!”

“A lot of celebrities tried to emulate him and not one came close,” Drewes said.