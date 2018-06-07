MoDot closes Forest Park Parkway under Grand Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- MoDot will be closing Forest Park Parkway under Grand for several weeks.

Crews are scheduled to update drainage, curbs, guardrails and the median barrier wall Thursday, June 7

Traffic in both directions on Forest Park Parkway will be routed up and over the Grand intersections and through the signals on Grand, while the repairs are underway.

The ramp from westbound I-64 to Forest Park Parkway will remain open but will be narrowed.

Drivers on the ramp will be able to continue onto Forest Park Parkway and Grand.

Those impacted by the closure can use Compton, Chouteau, and Grand to detour around the closures.